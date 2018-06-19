RALEIGH, N.C. -- A correctional employee was seriously hurt by two inmates at the Central Prison in Raleigh Tuesday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the employee was taken to a local hospital for treatment for a serious injury. The two inmates, Jaquan Lane and Andrew Ellis, were being treated at Central Prison Regional Medical Facility.

The assault happened around 12:30 p.m. at the prison in a housing area which was placed on lockdown. Officials said the employee was assaulted with a homemade weapon.

The incident was under internal investigation. Local law enforcement, as well as the State Bureau of Investigation was also contacted. DPS was cooperating with law enforcement and will pursue criminal prosecution against any inmate involved in the assault.

