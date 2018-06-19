A correctional employee was seriously injured by two inmates at the Central Prison in Raleigh Tuesday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the employee was taken to a local hospital for treatment for a serious injury. The two inmates are being treated currently at Central Prison Regional Medical Facility.

The assault happened in a housing area at the prison. That housing area has been placed on lockdown, NBC Charlotte has learned.

The incident is under internal investigation and local law enforcement, as well as the State Bureau of Investigation, was contacted. DPS is cooperating with law enforcement and will pursue criminal prosecution against any inmate involved in the assault.

