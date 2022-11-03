Mount Tabor shooting: Court docs reveal new details about 16-year-old suspect

In the court documents, there are search warrants, a letter from his defense attorney, indictments, and more. Maurice Evans Jr. is being charged as an adult.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Court documents reveal new details about Maurice Evans Jr., the 16-year-old Mount Tabor High School student accused of shooting and killing his classmate on campus on Sept. 1, 2021. The documents state that on the day of the shooting, officers spoke with students, who told them "Maurice felt he was going to get jumped by other students, so he brought the handgun to school."

Evans is being charged as an adult for one count of murder in the death of 15-year-old William Chavis Reynard Miller Jr.

In the court documents, there are search warrants, a letter from Evans' defense attorney, indictments, and more.

During Evans' last court appearance, we learned there was a longstanding feud between Miller and Evans.

According to the documents, Evans was located on the school security system wearing blue jeans with multiple holes, black tennis shoes, a black t-shirt with a blue and black book bag. He was also wearing a white mask.

The school was placed on lockdown the day of the shooting, so a search could be done to locate Evans, who was still, according to investigators, on the loose. Police were notified that the suspect was seen dropping something in the parking lot dumpster. Investigators located a small-caliber handgun inside a blue and black book bag in the dumpster. That bag matched the bag seen on the school video being carried by Evans.

When officers interviewed students on-scene, they were told that Evans felt he was going to get jumped by other students, so he brought the gun to school.

Students told officers when they saw Evans being approached by other students he started shooting and then left school. Evans was known to live with his father, Mr. Maurice Evans in Winston-Salem.

According to one of the search warrants, they located Evans at a home in Winston-Salem.

Investigators had noted that he changed clothing and did not have his cell phone with him. At the location officers found Evans, they seized the following items.

41 rounds of 40 caliber Smith and Wesson Freedom Ammunition

Blue jeans with holes and multi-colored yellow boxers

A white tank top

A black T-shirt

1 round of 9mm ammunition

Smith and Wesson handgun with Protech weapon light

3 washcloths

4 Apple iPhones

1 Samsung Galaxy cell phone

1 rose gold Apple iPhone 6

1 ZTE android phone

1 Smith and Wesson magazine and multiple rounds of ammunition

1 Apple Macbook Air