Cox Mill HS evacuated due to another bomb threat

Cabarrus County officials confirmed Cox Mill received a robocall bomb threat similar to threats made against five schools, including Cox Mill, on Tuesday.

CONCORD, N.C. — Cox Mill High School in Cabarrus County was evacuated for the second straight day over a bomb threat, school district officials confirmed Wednesday.

A Cabarrus County Schools spokesperson said Cox Mill received a robocall bomb threat similar to calls that led to five school evacuations on Tuesday. Cox Mill was among the schools evacuated Tuesday, as well as Cox Mill Elementary, Jay M. Robinson High School and Northwest Cabarrus High School. Mooresville High dismissed students early after a threat prompted a sweep of the building Tuesday morning.

Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw said at least one person was being investigated in connection with Tuesday's threats, indicating they would be charging the suspect. Shaw said the suspect was also connected to a bomb threat at Northwest Cabarrus High School on Monday.

"We will prosecute to the full extent of te law," Dr. John Kopicki, superintendent of Cabarrus County Schools, promised Tuesday. "We're going to take every threat seriously."

Some of the threats were received by phone while others were written notes, according to Shaw. No evidence of explosive material was found at any of the schools.

"We did have an increased police presence on campus this morning and took measures prior to student's arrival to secure the facilities," a district statement says. "Students and staff safety is our top priority and we are utilizing all available resources to respond to the current situation."

@wcnc Cox Mill is back on lockdown today. Why are they not going full remote or just ignoring the threats? — Mister Obvious (@itsthetruth_ikr) September 21, 2022

Law enforcement from Concord and Cabarrus County are at Cox Mill to sweep the building to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

