Cramerton park grounds damaged during pandemic

The town's had more reports of teens and young adults damaging park grounds with motorized vehicles.

CRAMERTON, N.C. — The town of Cramerton is forced to make repairs at some of its parks after people illegally drove vehicles onto the parks' grounds.

The town's parks and recreation department posted to Facebook photos of deep tire tracks created by golf carts and motorized vehicles

Parks and recreation director Eric Smallwood said because of the governor's stay-at-home order and schools being closed due to COVID-19, they've gotten more reports of teenagers and young adults riding motorized vehicles through the parks.

He said repairing the ground can take hours or even an entire day.



"It's more intensive than a lot of people think," Smallwood said.

He said repairs get more labor-intensive if they involve playgrounds because the ground is specifically designed and layered to protect children if they fall.

"This right here might just take a few hours," Smallwood said as he pointed to tracks at one playground. "We might have to pull mulch back toward what's called a 'fall zone.' It's not as simple as, 'Aww everything's okay. Let's just go about our day.'"

Smallwood posted about the damage to Facebook to raise awareness about the issue.

"What a shame people are taking advantage of this," Mary Layton said as she walked Goat Island Park. "Some people just don't follow rules. They don't follow them anyway, and they do ruin things for people."



"It's not a good thing," Janelle Elkins said. "But I do feel like children and even teenage children now, they're just bored."

The parks and recreation department is asking anyone who sees motorized vehicles illegally going through parks to call the police.