Pedestrian hit in Belmont hit-and-run

BELMONT, N.C. — The Cramerton Police Department is asking the public for information that can help identify a hit-and-run suspect who allegedly struck a pedestrian, seriously injuring them, Tuesday evening.

According to police, the driver's side mirror hit the 34-year-old pedestrian who was reportedly walking on Eagle Road near Lakewood Road in Belmont just before 9 p.m.

After officers arrived on the scene, the pedestrian was taken to a hospital.

Police identified the suspect's vehicle as a 2021-2022 Chevrolet or GMC truck that should have damage to its side mirror and may be missing pieces to the lower parts of the mirror.

It's not known what color the suspect's vehicle is. No further details are available at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Cramerton Police are asking anyone with information about the hit and run incident to contact Gaston County Communications at 704-866-8000 or Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

