1 dead after crash involving motorcycle near East Woodlawn Rd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash on Monday involving a motorcycle.

On Monday at 7:45 a.m. CMPD said it responded to a crash near the 200 block of East Woodlawn Rd.

Officials said the crash involved a 2002 Kia Sedona and a 2009 Suzuki VL800 motorcycle. The drive of the Sedona was transported to a local hospital as a precaution and is expected to be okay.

The driver of the motorcycle, 73-year-old Daniel Karl Ujlaky and the passenger were transported to a local hospital as well. At 9:24 a.m. Ujlaky was pronounced dead from his injuries sustained from the crash.

During the investigation, CMPD learned Ujlaky was traveling west on East Woodlawn when the 23-year-old Ebenezer Mendez turned left in front of Ujlaky. As a result, the front of the Suzuki struck the right side of the Kia.

Speed and impairment are not suspected to have played a role for either party involved. Mendez was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and unsafe movement.

Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Pressley at 704-432-2169, extension 2. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/ . For additional information about this case, please refer to the report: 20220530-0745-03.

