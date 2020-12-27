The driver, 19-year-old Alex Garcia, is suspected of spending and being under the influence at the time of the crash Sunday, according to police.

SALISBURY, N.C. — One teenager has died and three other teenagers were injured Sunday morning in a Salisbury crash, police announced later Sunday.

Around 6:30 a.m., Alex Garcia, 19, was driving a 2014 Mercedes SUV northbound on Jake Alexander Blvd. He lost control of the vehicle just north of the railroad crossing, according to officials. The car left the road and collided with a tree.

Garcia sustained minor injuries and was released from Rowan Regional Medical Center.

"Speed and Drug use are suspected and further charges are pending," the Salisbury Police Department said in a release statement about their investigation.

A 16-year-old passenger in the vehicle died from his injuries, officials said.

A 18-year-old passenger, and another 16-year-old passenger, remained hospitalized for treatment of critical injuries, according to officials.

The names of the passengers have not been released.

Garcia has been charged with Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle and Failure to maintain his lane of travel.