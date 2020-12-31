x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Crime

Burke Co. Sheriff's Office looking for individuals involved in credit card skimming operation

Authorities released pictures of some of the individuals they believe are part of a credit card skimming operation centered around Rutherford College.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
What's the best credit card out there in 2020?

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating cases linked to a credit card skimmer where several credit and debit cards have been compromised. 

Investigators say the cards are being skimmed in the Rutherford College area and then used in several surrounding counties.  

Detectives are working to identify several people seen on surveillance video using the compromised cards. 

Anyone with information on the individuals seen below should contact the Burke County Sheriff's Office at 828-438-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 828-437-333. 

Burke County Sheriff's Office looking for suspects involved in skimming credit cards

1 / 4
Burke Co. Sheriff's Office
The Burke County Sheriff's Office is looking for the individuals seen in these photos. They believe they are involved in a credit card skimming ring centering around Rutherford College.

RELATED: Waxhaw woman said she was collecting gifts for charity. Police say she stole them for herself.

RELATED: Boone Police warn of phone scammers posing as fire department