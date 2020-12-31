Burke Co. Sheriff's Office looking for individuals involved in credit card skimming operation

Authorities released pictures of some of the individuals they believe are part of a credit card skimming operation centered around Rutherford College.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating cases linked to a credit card skimmer where several credit and debit cards have been compromised.

Investigators say the cards are being skimmed in the Rutherford College area and then used in several surrounding counties.

Detectives are working to identify several people seen on surveillance video using the compromised cards.

Anyone with information on the individuals seen below should contact the Burke County Sheriff's Office at 828-438-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 828-437-333.