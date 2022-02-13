Detectives investigating homicide in Charlotte, scene leads to traffic delays on portion of North 485

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says the incident is being investigated as a homicide at this time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says one person is dead following an incident in the part of the city.

According to a news release, officers responders to a "personal injury call for service" between Marita Drive and North 485 interloop near Mount Holly Road just before 7 p.m.

CMPD says once officers arrived, they found a car that veered off the roadway and was on fire.

According to investigators, the original incident happened in the 1900 block of Marita Drive. Officers were reportedly able to remove the driver from the vehicle and start "lifesaving efforts" before Medic arrived. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

The investigation into the case remains active at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. People can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submitting tips online.

The ramp is still closed, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

