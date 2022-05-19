Firearm discovered at Ranson MS, CMS reports

More details weren't immediately available.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed a gun was found at a middle school Thursday morning.

A district spokesperson confirmed the weapon was found at Ranson Middle School, located along Statesville Road. Students and staff are safe, and the spokesperson said that was all the information available as of writing.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for additional information. We will update this article as new details are provided.

CMS has been seeking solutions to the issue of weapons on campuses, which included the installation of body scanners. A clear backpack policy also was enacted, but later postponed when most of the bags were found with a Proposition 65 warning regarding chemicals used to make them.

