Charlotte man sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison for drug trafficking

Timothy Herron, 48, is accused of storing firearms and selling narcotics from his hotel room near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man has been sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison for drug trafficking.

Timothy Herron, 48, is accused of storing firearms and selling narcotics from his hotel room near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. During a search of his hotel, CMPD officers said they found heroin cocaine, crack cocaine and digital scales. The officers also seized two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen.

On July 9, 2021, Herron pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine. At Tuesday's sentencing hearing, Herron’s sentence was enhanced due to his classification as a “career offender” based on multiple prior convictions.

