A man was found dead in a wooded area in Lincolnton. County deputies say his death appears suspicious

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating a death they have thus far deemed suspicious.

The office says a man was found dead around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13 in a secluded, wooded area off of Smith Farm Road. Deputies were originally called to the scene to investigate a suspicious car found off of the road, and determined it belonged to a man who was reported missing on July 2.

The man's body was found after a deputy K9 was brought to the scene, finding him in the wooded area. As of writing, the sheriff's office has not identified the man nor provided a possible cause of death.