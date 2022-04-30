Crime allegations under investigation at Chester County school

The Chester County Sheriff's Office said it received information regarding allegations of a crime that occurred at Lewisville Middle School.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff's Office announced a crime investigation is underway at Lewisville Middle School.

Just before 10 a.m., the sheriff's office tweeted it received information from the Chester County School District regarding allegations of a crime that occurred at Lewisville Middle School.

We have received information from the Chester County School District regarding allegations of a crime that occurred at Lewisville Middle School. We have initiated an investigation. — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) April 30, 2022

Deputies said an investigation has been initiated.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Chester County School District for further comment.

Check back with WCNC Charlotte as this story develops.

