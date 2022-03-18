Man charged with murder after 24-year-old shot, killed in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a 24-year-old has been charged with murder following a homicide in southeast Charlotte.
Police said David Lamar Caldwell is accused of killing Juwan Hernandez.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they were called to a reported shooting at the Springfield Gardens apartments, near the intersection of Idlewild Road and Margaret Wallace Road back on Monday, March 7.
A few minutes later, CMPD received a call from the Matthews Police Department after a person who had been shot was taken to Novant Matthews hospital.
CMPD said Hernandez was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police said Caldwell was eventually identified as a suspect in this case. Earlier this week, detectives obtained arrest warrants for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police said Caldwell turned himself into the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night and is currently in custody.
Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.
WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Det. C. Sinnott is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
MORE ON WCNC:
WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.