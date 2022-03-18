Man charged with murder after 24-year-old shot, killed in southeast Charlotte

Police said Caldwell turned himself into the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night and is currently in custody.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a 24-year-old has been charged with murder following a homicide in southeast Charlotte.

Police said David Lamar Caldwell is accused of killing Juwan Hernandez.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they were called to a reported shooting at the Springfield Gardens apartments, near the intersection of Idlewild Road and Margaret Wallace Road back on Monday, March 7.

A few minutes later, CMPD received a call from the Matthews Police Department after a person who had been shot was taken to Novant Matthews hospital.

CMPD said Hernandez was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said Caldwell was eventually identified as a suspect in this case. Earlier this week, detectives obtained arrest warrants for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police said Caldwell turned himself into the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night and is currently in custody.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Det. C. Sinnott is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

