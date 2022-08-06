Shooting in southeast Charlotte sends victim to hospital, police say

The person's injuries were deemed life-threatening.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shots were fired in the southeast part of the city Saturday afternoon.

Medic first confirmed they responded to a report of a gunshot wound along Wendover Road near Marvin Road around 3:20 p.m. When WCNC Charlotte reporter Austin Walker got to the scene, officers confirmed one person was hospitalized and faced life-threatening injuries. The scene appeared to be at the Marvin Court apartment home community.

Shots fired on N Wendover Rd. & Marvin Rd. @CMPD confirmed one person was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.



Officers are on scene gathering evidence. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/oFdEC2xYWN — Austin Walker TV (@AustinCWalker) August 6, 2022

No further details have been released by CMPD as of writing. WCNC Charlotte has reached out for more information.

Stay tuned for updates as we get them.

Contact Austin Walker at awalker@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts