KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An 18-year-old is dead following an early Thursday morning shooting in Kannapolis.

According to the city of Kannapolis, the incident happened at a home on Cottage Road at around 1 a.m.

Officials said when officers arrived at the scene they realized that an 18-year-old male was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper body. Officials said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Felony Investigations Unit arrived on the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

The Kannapolis Police Department requests anyone with information regarding this incident or the If you were near this location to call 704-920-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463 (CRIME). A reward is available for anyone providing information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) in this case.



