Authorities: 69-year-old sexually assaulted & beaten during home invasion

The Alexander County woman was sleeping when someone entered her home and began assaulting her, according to the police report.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities say a 69-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and beaten inside her home Sunday. Officers from the Alexander County Sheriff's Department responded to a home invasion in the Hiddenite Community near Millersville Road and Liberty Church Road around 2:25 a.m.

The woman who lived in the home told authorities she was asleep in her bed when a male she didn't know began hitting her in the face and strangling her. She also told police the man sexually assaulted her and then left the home on foot.

The Alexander County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit was called to the scene to search for the suspect. No one has been arrested in the case.

The victim was taken to the hospital.