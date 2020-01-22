BELMONT, N.C. — The Belmont Police Department is looking for suspects accused of robbing two separate local banks back on January 7.

According to police, at 10:20 am, a black male entered the New Horizon Bank, located at 6440 Wilkinson Blvd, wearing a long burgundy in color wig, and dark clothing.

Police said the unknown subject presented a note, demanded money and said he had a gun. The gun was not brandished. When the teller told the subject she could not get him the money he wanted, he took the note and left the bank without any money.

Shortly after, at approximately 12:17 pm, a white male entered the Sun Trust Bank, located at 118 N. Main St. The subject was wearing a disguise which included a fake mustache, dark brown wig and derby hat. He was also wearing a white button-up shirt, dark-colored blazer, khaki pants and was carrying a dark-colored folder. This suspect presented a note to the teller and said he had a bomb in his pocket. He then fled the scene after receiving money from the teller.

No one was injured during the incidents and Detectives are investigating to determine if they are connected.

Anyone with additional information about these cases is case is encouraged to contact Detective Angela Spataro with the Belmont Police Department at 704-829-4082.

