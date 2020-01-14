CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of robbing a 7-Eleven.

According to CMPD, the unknown man entered the 7-Eleven located at 3737 North Tryon Street. Police said the victim stated that the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money from the victim business.

Police said the suspect is described as a black male who is approximately 45-years-old. The suspect is approximately 6’0” tall.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 911. The public can also leave anonymous information about a crime by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

'Jeopardy!' says controversial question wasn't supposed to air on TV

House votes Wednesday to send impeachment articles to Senate

For The Culture: A rise in doulas may save a black mother's life

Comfortable in her own skin: Young model brings awareness to rare skin condition