CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of robbing a Circle K Gas Station back on March 1 at around 12:43 a.m.

According to police, the two suspects entered the Circle K on Concord Parkway North and forced the clerk to open the register. Police said one suspect was armed with a firearm.

Following the robbery, police said both suspects fled on foot. The suspects are described as:

#1: A young black male, medium build, about 5'7" tal, bright red pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, black Jordan sneakers (possibly 12s) and a black ski mask.

#2: a young black male, medium build, about 5'7" tall, dark pants, a black jacket, grey hoodie under the jacket, black ski mask, and a light brown/white retro style Jordan sneakers. He was armed with a silver firearm.

Anyone with information regarding this armed robbery is asked to call 704-920-500 or call Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC