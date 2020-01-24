HICKORY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Hickory Thursday evening, the Hickory Police Department reports.

According to police, their officers got a call from a woman stating a man outside of her home had been shot and was not breathing.

Police said they found 23-year-old Andres Osvaldo Moscotte lying in the yard dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the female who identified herself as the victim’s girlfriend told police that Moscotte had exited the residence and that she heard him engage in a conversation with someone outside.

According to police, the looked outside and saw a stocky man wearing dark clothing and a dark colored mask covering his mouth and nose speaking to Moscotte. She then heard what sounded like an altercation outside and locked herself in a bedroom in the residence.

Police report the woman heard two people enter her home and waiting for them to leave before she exited the house.

Once outside, the woman said she found Moscotte lying in the front yard. She also discovered that Moscotte’s 2006 Black Mercedes Benz ML350 was missing from the driveway. The victim’s vehicle was located unoccupied a short time later as a result of a single-car accident in the 1000 block of D Avenue SE.

It appears that the suspect was familiar with the victim and targeted him for a robbery, police said.

Hickory Police are continuing the investigation at this time. Anyone with information in reference to this case is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at (828) 328-5551 or Investigator Carlos De los Santos at (828) 261-2621 or cdelossantos@hickorync.gov

