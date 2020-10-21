Huntersville police looking for armed suspect seen breaking into vehicle

Police say the suspect fled on foot after being confronted by the the vehicle's owner.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Huntersville police officers are searching for an armed man who they say was attempting to break into at least one vehicle early Wednesday morning.

The armed suspect was last seen running in the area of Jim Kidd and Beatties Ford Road. K-9 officers were used to try to track the suspect down.

Police said the suspect was trying to break into a vehicle when he was confronted by the vehicle's owner and fled on foot.

Authorities say the suspect is a Black male about five-foot-six to five-foot-eight with a stocky build. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and armed with a handgun, according to authorities.

After responding to the initial call, officers discovered other vehicles that had been broken into in the same area. Authorities also say they got a report for one stolen car and also recovered a stolen vehicle during the investigation.