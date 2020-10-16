x
Authorities looking for registered sex offender accused of assaulting a 69-year-old woman

Authorities say Julius Williams was last seen in Monroe where he fled from officers on Friday.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The Alexander County  Sheriff's Office has issued warrants for 35-year-old Julius Santez Williams.  They say he was involved in a home invasion in the Hiddenite Community of Alexander County where he sexually assaulted an elderly female. 

On July 19, the victim told authorities she was asleep in her bed when a male she didn't know began hitting her in the face and strangling her. She also told police the man sexually assaulted her and then left the home on foot.

Authorities issued arrest warrants for Williams on Friday in connection with the case. Williams is wanted for rape, burglary, kidnapping and felony assault. 

Williams was last seen early Friday morning in Monroe, where he fled from law enforcement on foot. 

Authorities believe Williams could be driving a small white SUV. 

Authorities urge anyone who has seen Williams to contact them.  They say he is a known sex offender and should not be approached. 

Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts should contact the Alexander County Sheriff's Office at 828-632-2911 or Alexander County Crimestoppers at 828-632-8555.  A reward is being offered for information.  

