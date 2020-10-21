x
One person shot in southwest Charlotte

Medic says one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Wednesday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning. 

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Wallingford Road, off Woodlawn Road.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital from with life-threatening injuries.  

CMPD has not released any information about the victim or a possible suspect in the case. 

This is a developing story and WCNC Charlotte will continue to update the story as more information is released.

 