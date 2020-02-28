CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in northeast Charlotte Thursday.

Shortly before 4 p.m., CMPD officers responded near 3000 Azalea Hills Drive, which is located near the intersection of Mallard Creek Road and West Mallard Creek Church Road.

Paramedics located a man suffering from a gunshot wound outside a home. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries. That person, whose name has not yet been released, later succumbed to their injuries.

CMPD has not announced any arrest. Homicide Detectives are currently canvassing the area to determine whether there are any additional witnesses to this incident.

At least people are being questioned, CMPD told WCNC Charlotte's Chloe Leshner.

Crime scene investigators from CMPD are on-scene.

WCNC's Chloe Leshner observed police officers escorting children home from a nearby bus stop.

The victim’s identity will be released pending family notification.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.

More news:

TBI searching mobile home in connection to Evelyn Boswell case

Cabarrus County High School broken into, trashed and vandalized

6-year-old hit by truck while crossing the street near her bus stop

Voting in the South Carolina primary: everything you need to know