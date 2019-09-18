STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Statesville man who may be suffering from dementia, police said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 8-year-old Leroy Turner was last seen in the area of Spring Field Road in Statesville. Police said that Turner may be driving a burgundy 2017 Ford Expedition with North Carolina license plate FJS-5177.

Turner is described as a black male with black and gray hair. He has brown eyes and is approximately 5-foot-11 and weighs 180 pounds. Police said he is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Turner's whereabouts or has seen his vehicle is asked to call Statesville Police at 704-878-3406 immediately.

