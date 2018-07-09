LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing Lincoln County man.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, 47-year-old Mitchell Merck was last seen at his home in Iron Station Wednesday. Merck's family told deputies the last time they were able to reach Merck was around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Merck is described as having gray hair and blue eyes. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and weighs about 195 pounds.

He may be driving a silver 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe. Merck is known for frequenting Mocksville, Mooresville and Salisbury, N.C., according to deputies.

Anyone with information on Merck is asked to call 704-732-9050.

