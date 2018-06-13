ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing South Carolina man.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division issued an endangered person advisory for 80-year-old Larry Kowalski, who was last seen in Anderson, S.C., Tuesday night.

Kowalski is described as a white man with green eyes and gray hair. He is listed at 5-foot-10 and weighs about 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white dress shirt with gray vertical stripes and a pair of blue corduroy pants, according to authorities. He was also last seen driving a 2007 Ford Sport Trac.

Anyone with information on Kowalski is asked to call 911 or 864-844-5067.

