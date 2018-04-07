CORNELIUS, N.C. - As thousands of people relaxed on the water for Independence Day, Cornelius Police Department's marine officers spent the day patrolling Lake Norman for reckless boaters.

Sergeant Matthew Figaro said officers are looking for safety violations, like not enough life jackets on a boat, and acts of reckless endangerment, like jet skiers going too fast in certain areas.

"We've got a lot of new boaters on the lake, which is a good thing," Sgt. Figaro said. "But at the same time, people need to make sure that they're taking their boater safety course; they have all their equipment; they have a float plan and they're squared away."

Sgt. Figaro said Independence Day is their "Super Bowl" of boating season because so many people will be out on the water.

"It'll be up to that captain or that boat operator to keep his guests safe," Sgt. Figaro said.

It's already been a deadly season on Lake Norman.

Just a few days ago, divers recovered the bodies of two men who firefighters said went missing after their boat overturned.

Sergeant Figaro said officers want to correct people's actions before they end up in trouble.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC