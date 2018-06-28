CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It was 3 a.m. Tuesday when a Charlotte woman reportedly woke up to the sound of taps on her bedroom window.

She got up to take a closer look and was horrified by what she saw. The woman described seeing a broad-shouldered man standing on the other side of the glass.

She screamed and he ran away.

This incident happened in the Sedgefield neighborhood on Lawndale Road. Crime has been unusually high in many Charlotte neighborhoods in recent weeks.

“We were told to stay inside and keep your doors locked,” Connell Pinckney said.

In Madison Park, Connell, a mother of three, witnessed a police chase that ended with the arrest of a suspect.

“We protect ourselves but when you have children and you want to think that your neighborhood is safe it’s very concerning,” she explained.

CMPD announced the arrest of four people they believe are directly tied to break-ins and stolen vehicles in Madison Park.

One of the suspects was found through pawn records and is wanted in multiple break-in cases across Charlotte.

With 15 home break-ins in the Myers Park, Costwold and Eastover neighborhoods in the past month, and now a report of a suspicious person peeping in Sedgefield, homeowners argue that just because the city is growing, high crime shouldn’t become the norm.

“I don’t necessarily think crime has to come with success and growth of a community,” Pinckney said.

Police say they haven't found the suspect as of Wednesday night but have increased patrols in the neighborhood.

Because it was dark, the woman who reported the incident said she was not able to provide a detailed description.

