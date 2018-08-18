ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- Police are investigating a vandalism after a Confederate statue in downtown Salisbury was covered in what appears to be white paint overnight.

The statue, known as "Fame," was vandalized around 2 a.m. Saturday, according to Salisbury city officials. Community members were spotted cleaning the monument for hours in the morning.

The 23-foot statue, first installed back in 1909, isn’t owned or maintained by the city but the police department is investigating this as an act of vandalism or criminal damage to property.

Last year, a group requested it be relocated but a law signed back in 2015 prevents the removal of such moments and statues in North Carolina.

As of Saturday night, officials did say if a suspect has been identified.

