‘Potential criminal act' onboard plane from Charlotte to Boston prompts investigation

State troopers said that they were notified at around 10 a.m. Saturday by American Airlines of the potential criminal act that happened on flight number 1441.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An investigation is underway after a "potential criminal act" that happened on a flight from Charlotte to Boston Saturday morning, NBC affiliate NBC 10 Boston reports.

American Airlines issued the following statement to NBC10 Boston but did not confirm any more details.

"We take this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, as safety and security are our highest priorities," the statement read.

