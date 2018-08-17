The Huntersville Police Department has issued a criminal summons for the driver accused of tethering a dog to the back of a moving blue Jeep Wrangler.

Police said they were made aware of the photo on Friday via social media, but were unable to locate the vehicle at that time.

During an investigation that followed, Huntersville Police Officers were dispatched in regards to the same vehicle traveling down the roadway in Huntersville on Monday afternoon, with the same dog tethered to the rear cargo carrier, police report.

Officers were dispatched to the area but were unable to locate the vehicle at that time, either.

Eventually, police were able to get a valid phone number for the driver and contact was made via telephone. Police tried to get the driver to report to the police station for an interview, but they were unsuccessful.

The Huntersville Police Department’s Animal Control Officer was able to obtain a criminal summons to be served for conveying animals in a cruel manner from a Mecklenburg County Magistrate.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of the vehicle in the photos above, please contact Animal Control Officer McCutcheon of the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896- 7867. You can also visit http://www.northmeckcrimestoppers.org.

