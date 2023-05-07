Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock said, "A Crisp County Sheriff’s deputy met evil as he patrolled the streets of Crisp County."

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Crisp County deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop, according to Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock.

The deputy pulled the suspect over in the 1300 Block of HWY 280 West. During the traffic stop, the vehicle came back stolen, and the suspect was wanted for multiple burglaries in the area. The deputy was shot and critically injured after getting out of his patrol car.

After the suspect shot and killed the deputy, he stole the deputy's patrol car and led officers on a chase through Central Georgia that ended in Monroe County.

Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman says they made an arrest and recovered a stolen patrol car out of Crisp County after a chase ended on I-475 Wednesday morning.

Freeman says they received a lookout early Wednesday about a deputy getting shot in Crisp County with his patrol car getting stolen.

State Route 30 at the State Route 300 connector in Cordele is currently closed off and is not expected to fully reopen until after 10 a.m. due to "police at the scene," according to Georgia 511.

The complete statement from the Crisp County Sheriff's Office:

The men and women behind me from various agencies have been here since 3:40 this morning.

A deputy in Crisp County encountered a suspicious vehicle. Being shortly told while he was out there that the suspect was wanted for numerous burglaries and possibly had firearms in the vehicle.

The offender came and shot the deputy. The deputy has succumbed to his injuries at Crisp Regional Hospital.

This is an ongoing and active investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and other agencies in our state."

Multiple law enforcement agencies are working to answer calls of service in Crisp County after a deputy was shot and killed early Wednesday, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Dooly County Sheriff’s deputies and Turner County Sheriff’s deputies are assisting in answering various service calls in the area.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said that in the event that they see a vehicle without the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office markings, it is due to this.

The GBI has taken over the investigation, according to the Georgia State Patrol.