CMPD investigating homicide near Sugar Creek Community Park

CMPD has not released any information on a possible suspect at this time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Charlotte.

Police said it happened in the 4000 block of Cushman Street, which is near Sugar Creek Community Park. Mecklenburg EMS originally said one person was taken from the scene with life-threatening injuries after a call for a gunshot wound.

At this time, it's not known if there were any other injuries in connection to the incident. CMPD has not released any information on a possible suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide unit detective. Additionally, people are able to submit information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more information about this investigation and is heading to the scene. Stick with WCNC for the latest as more information becomes available.