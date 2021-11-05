Cuthbertson High School Athletic Booster Club treasurer charged with embezzlement

“The offender in this case was in a position of trust and used this position for personal gain," Sheriff Eddie Cathey said.

WAXHAW, N.C. — Wayne Hedin, of Waxhaw, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of embezzlement by a public officer/trustee, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Hedin was the treasurer for Cuthbertson High School's Athletic Booster Club.

The arrest comes after a month-long investigation conducted by the sheriff's office. Detectives started investigating after a report was filed in early November. During this time, detectives learned that while Hedin was the booster club's treasurer, he used at least $5,000 in funds from the club's earnings for personal gain.

UCSO said Hedin specifically used funds through cash withdrawals and made multiple unauthorized personal purchases unrelated to the booster club.

“The offender in this case was in a position of trust and used this position for personal gain," Sheriff Eddie Cathey said, in part, in a statement. "The money stolen in this case was meant to support one of our local youth athletics programs. These local programs help to prepare our youth for their futures and serve as a resource to keep kids on the right path.”

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

