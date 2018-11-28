CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department officers responded to a robbery from business call at a CVS in the 1500 block of South Boulevard.

According to CMPD, this was not an armed robbery.

Preliminary investigation information indicates that the subject took money from a register and didn't say anything to anyone. Police also believe at this time that the subject didn't display any weapons.

As of now, CMPD says there have been no arrests. The aviation unit is on the call.

