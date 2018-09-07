GASTONIA, N.C. – Gastonia Police said an officer was on administrative leave Monday after shooting a mother in her home late Sunday night. The district attorney said it was all an accident.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. after officers arrived on scene to investigate a noise complaint in the 400 block of South Gray Street.

Officers said they encountered Jarvis Lynn at the home, who was armed with a 45-caliber firearm. According to the arrest warrant, because Lynn was a convicted felon, he was not supposed to carry a gun.

Officers said they ordered Lynn to drop the weapon, but he refused. Investigators said an officer fired his service weapon and accidentally hit Lynn's relative, Brittany, Lynn.

Brittany Lynn told NBC Charlotte she opened the door as officers were coming up and was going to let them in after making sure her small children were out of the way. Brittany claimed as soon as she opened the door, an officer immediately fired his gun. She was treated and released from Caromont Hospital.

The SBI was requested to investigate the incident and the Gastonia Police Department is conducting an internal investigation. Gastonia Police have not identified the officer involved in the shooting.

Jarvis Lynn was expected to be in court Tuesday afternoon.

BREAKING: DA Locke Bell tells me Gastonia Officer-involved shooting was an “accident” and that Brittany Lynn, the victim, wasn’t intentionally shot. Investigation still ongoing. Live reports at 4 & 5 pm on @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/5C2K5L7NhT — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) July 9, 2018

