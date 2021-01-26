Dallas man charged in Lincoln County kidnapping

Deputies said 23-year-old Samuel Cole Mosteller is accused of forcing a woman he knew into a truck at gunpoint.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Dallas, North Carolina, man has been charged in connection with a kidnapping in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reports.

Deputies said on Jan. 25, they were dispatched to a possible disturbance between a man and woman near Will’s Food Store at 3687 Gastonia Highway. When deputies arrived on the scene they spoke to the victim who said she stopped at the business to put gas in her car and was approached by someone she knew.

The victim then told officers that as she walked toward the entrance to the store, 23-year-old Samuel Cole Mosteller, came around the corner of the store, grabbed her, and forced her into his truck at knifepoint.

More stories on WCNC: Iredell County man charged with secret peeping

Deputies said the 44-year-old victim was thrown in the truck and the suspect would not let her out. The woman was able to get out of the truck and run into the store when Mosteller walked around to get into the driver’s seat.

Deputies said while in the store, the victim paid for gasoline and returned to her vehicle to find Mosteller pumping her gas. She entered the vehicle and locked the doors. Deputies said Mosteller then tried to use a knife to cut the tires as she drove away. According to deputies, Mosteller tried to follow but the victim eluded him. The woman sustained minor injuries during the incident, deputies report.

Mosteller was taken into custody and interviewed by Detective J. Link who charged him with second-degree kidnapping. He was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under an $18,000 secured bond.