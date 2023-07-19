Man arrested after exchanging gunfire, standoff with Dallas police

A man was arrested after a shootout with Dallas police officers led to a standoff Monday night, detectives said.

DALLAS, N.C. — A man was arrested after a standoff with Dallas police officers Monday evening, investigators said.

Officers responded to reports of an armed man at the intersection of Fields Street and North Holland Street, near Northside Community Church, around 6:15 p.m., according to the Dallas Police Department. When officers got to the area, they William Thad McMickle holding an object they perceived to be a gun.

Officers alleged that McMickle shot at them, leading to both officers returning fire and a standoff. Neither McMickle nor the officers were hurt during the incident. McMickle was taken into custody about 30 minutes after the shots were fired. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault by pointing a gun and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. He is in jail awaiting his first appearance in Gaston County court.

Both officers have been placed on administrative duty while Dallas police conduct an internal investigation to ensure all policies were followed. The Gaston County Police Department will assist with the investigation, according to a Dallas Police Department spokesperson.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Dallas police at 704-922-3116 or Gaston County police at 704-866-3320.

Note: WCNC instituted a policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.