Construction worker called 911 after girl at center of AMBER Alert was crying in car

A 3-year-old girl who was at the center of an AMBER Alert Wednesday was found safe after a construction worker spotted her abandoned in a vehicle.

The girl was inside the car when it was stolen overnight Wednesday from a 7-Eleven in Dallas.

Rejinaldo Huerta was working in a Dallas neighborhood when he and his brother noticed the girl was crying inside a vehicle and banging her hands on the window, he told WFAA.

He then called 911 and looked for any parents around, he said. He got her out of the car, gave her water and tried to make her feel safe until officers arrived, he said.

Police say around 11 a.m. Wednesday, the girl was found safe in the 1100 block of Mountain Lake Road.

The girl was taken to Children's Medical Center where she was in good condition with no signs of any injury, police said.

Construction worker Rejinaldo Huerta spotted the child in the #AmberAlert case. That child is safe.



“I seen a little girl banging her hands on the window trying to get out. I called 911 and looked around trying to see if any parents were around, nobody was around her.” pic.twitter.com/kNGHEE5hS6 — Alex Rozier (@RozierReports) September 23, 2020

The car was stolen with the girl inside around 12:30 a.m. after her mother had run into 7-Eleven in the 2400 block of West Ledbetter Drive, police said.

Police say an unknown suspect entered the vehicle and left the location with the vehicle, which had the child inside.

A regional and statewide AMBER Alert was requested in the search for the girl, police said shortly before 5 a.m. An alert was sent out to Texans' phones around 7:15 a.m.

The investigation remains ongoing and will be investigated by Dallas Police Department Youth Operations.

WFAA obtained surveillance footage of the vehicle parking on the street near Mountain Lake Road and Polk Street.

We’ve obtained surveillance of the #AmberAlert car arriving at Mountain Lake and Polk in #OakCliff .



Surveillance shows the suspect pulled up not long after he stole the car with the child inside. pic.twitter.com/3BvF9lF6mR — Alex Rozier (@RozierReports) September 23, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective DaShaud Young at 214-336-1878 or deshaud.young@dallascityhall.com. Case number is 169450-2020.

Child Protective Services was notified of the incident.