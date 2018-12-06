KUSA – The FBI agent who is accused of accidentally shooting another man at a Denver distillery earlier this month has been arrested and faces charges for second-degree assault, according to jail records.

Chase Bishop, 29, was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning and has been booked into the Downtown Denver Detention Center, per the jail records. The Denver District Attorney's Office said Bishop has not yet been formally charged.

The agent is under investigation following an incident that occurred during the early morning hours of June 1 at Mile High Spirits. In a video, Bishop is seen dancing and then doing a backflip – during which his pistol dropped from his waistband and landed on the floor.

The video shows the off-duty agent reaching for the gun and allegedly accidentally firing the weapon, hitting another patron in the leg.

Multiple sources told 9Wants to Know that Bishop is not assigned to the Denver office and works out of Washington D.C.

Military records obtained by WUSA-TV show that Bishop is a decorated former Army captain who served in Afghanistan.

A former FBI agent told 9NEWS that an agent who accidentally discharges a weapon will be automatically suspended for three days without pay. The retired FBI agent also told 9NEWS if there are aggravating circumstances to the accidental discharge, the discipline could be more severe, up to termination.

Aggravating circumstances can be violations of policy, whether someone was injured, whether alcohol was involved, or whether local laws or ordinances were violated.

