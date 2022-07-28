Trucker facing numerous charges in deadly I-85 crash to appear in court Thursday

Daniel Morgan was indicted on several charges related to an I-85 crash that killed CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin last December.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Daniel Leon Morgan, the truck driver who was charged in connection with a crash that killed Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Mia Goodwin last December, is scheduled to appear in North Carolina Superior Court Thursday.

Police said Morgan, who is from High Point, was driving a 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in northeast Charlotte when he failed to move left to a single open lane in the southbound lanes on Dec. 22, 2021. He's accused of crashing into four CMPD vehicles, another semi truck and striking Goodwin.

Morgan was indicted on several charges, including involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, related to the crash in January. Goodwin, 33, was a six-year veteran of the force.

Court records allege that Morgan removed a device from his truck to hinder the investigation. State troopers said Morgan's trailer wasn't supposed to be operated and had fictitious plates.

