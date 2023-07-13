City of Charlotte settles lawsuit with family of police shooting victim

The city of Charlotte settled a lawsuit with the family of Danquirs Franklin, who was shot and killed by a CMPD officer in March 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

Editor's note: The attached video originally aired in 2020.

The city of Charlotte has reached a settlement with the family of a man who was shot and killed by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer in 2019, the family announced Thursday.

Danquirs Franklin died on March 25, 2019, after he was shot by CMPD officer Wende Kerl outside a Burger King during a reported armed robbery. When Kerl arrived at the Burger King, body camera footage showed Franklin kneeling next to a car with a person inside. Kerl ordered Franklin to drop his weapon multiple times before opening fire when she perceived a threat, investigators said.

The district attorney announced he would not seek charges against Kerl in the shooting. Franklin's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit that was ultimately dismissed. However, Charlotte's Citizens Review Board unanimously voted that the shooting should not have been deemed as "justified." But Charlotte's Citizen Review Board can only advise and has no legal authority to overrule decisions.

An appeals court ruled in favor of Franklin's family, reversing a federal judge's decision to grant Kerl qualified immunity in the shooting. Details of the settlement were not disclosed by the family's attorneys.