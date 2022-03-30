Man charged with killing Charlotte bus driver indicted by grand jury

Darian Dru Thavychith was indicted by a grand jury on two charges, including murder, in connection with the killing of CATS driver Ethan Rivera in Uptown.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: A previous version of this article reported that Darian Thavychith would appear in Mecklenburg County District Court Wednesday. Due to the indictment, that is no longer the case.

Darian Thavychith, the man charged with shooting and killing CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera in February, was indicted by a grand jury this week, court officials said.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office confirmed he was indicted by a grand jury on those charges Monday. As a result, his case will be transferred to Superior Court. Thavychith was originally scheduled to appear in district court Wednesday. His next court date is scheduled for May 12.

Rivera was shot on Feb. 11 while driving along West Trade Street near Truist Ballpark in Uptown. He was rushed to a hospital where he died the next day, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

CATS CEO John Lewis said following Thavychith's arrest that the update was a "bright ray of sunshine" for the CATS family. Since that time, CATS drivers have addressed Charlotte City Council about their safety concerns.

Earlier this month, City Councilman Tariq Bokhari unveiled a bulletproof partition that could protect drivers from assaults. The prototype still has to be reviewed by CATS officials.

