FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man who first got the attention of deputies by going well over 100 mph on an often busy road now faces even more charges following a search of his car.

Forsyth County authorities confirmed to 11Alive that 27-year-old Darrochino Cox was arrested around 11 p.m. on Tuesday after going roughly 126 mph on the Ga. 400 off-ramp to Peachtree Parkway.

But, before they could put handcuffs on him, Cox escaped a pat-down and tried to escape into the woods near The Collection at Forsyth shopping center.

A spokesperson for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said they eventually caught him when he tried to leave the woods. In a strange turn of events, another car that was allegedly arriving to pick him up hit a nearby building as police were searching the area. That vehicle, described as a white Lexus, managed to escape.

Authorities said Cox was found to be driving under the influence - of what, it's still unclear - and was also charged with obstruction of an officer, failure to maintain lane and driving with an expired license. He was also charged with reckless driving and speeding.

Back in the Dodge Charger that he left behind, investigators also found more than an ounce of marijuana, a felony offense, and other drug-related objects. Those discoveries led to charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects.

Cox is now being held without bond at the Forsyth County jail.

Darrochino Cox

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

