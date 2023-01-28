$5K reward offered for information in Matthews homicide case

27-year-old Dashawn Dean was found shot and killed inside his car in December 2022.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A cash reward is being offered for information that helps solve a homicide that unfolded in Matthews in December 2022.

The Matthews Police Department shared details about the $5,000 reward being offered by Charlotte Crime Stoppers. Officers continue to investigate what led to the killing of 27-year-old Dashawn Dean.

Police say Dean was found with a gunshot wound to his head off of Moore Road on Dec. 13. He was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders attempted to provide aid.

Anonymous tips can be shared with Crime Stoppers at the link above, or by calling 704-334-1600. Det. Daniel Michalak will also take tips if you call 704-841-6793.

