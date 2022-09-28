'My mom called the police for help and they killed my dad': Daughter upset after deadly welfare check

Family members say they reached out to law enforcement for help, and then things took a turn for the worse.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 55-year-old man died Wednesday after being shot by Sacramento County Sheriff's Office deputies during a welfare check.

Family members say they've lost a father, identified by them as Jaime Naranjo, who they describe as hard-working. They told ABC10 they reached out to law enforcement for help, and then things took a turn for the worse.

"Sacramento County Sheriff's Department was called here today for a mental health crisis. My mom called the police for help and they killed my dad. They killed him," said his daughter, Shavon Acosta Naranjo.

She's enraged after her father was shot and killed by a deputy. According to the sheriff's office, the 55-year-old was carrying a machete when he was shot.

"A resident inside the house stated that another resident inside that house was suicidal and had a machete... they asked for deputies to come and assist," said Sacramento County Sheriff's Office public information officer, Rodney Grassmann.

When the deputy arrived a few minutes later, both residents were outside. Investigators say -- at some point -- the man with the machete advanced and he was shot by a deputy.

The father of three did not survive the shooting. His family believes it could have ended differently.

"We need to get some resources out here for these officers. We need some retraining, because they have a left side and right side. They have a taser on their left side. They have a gun on their right side," said Naranjo. "They didn't pull their taser, they shot him three times."

The shooting is under investigation. The deputy was wearing a body camera and footage is expected to be released.