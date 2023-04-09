Davidson will start citing people who improperly cross the street or jaywalk

A new town ordinance will go into effect Tuesday.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — The town of Davidson is on a mission to get people safely across the streets.

Starting Tuesday, a new town ordinance makes it improper to jaywalk or cross streets outside of sidewalks. Those who are caught improperly crossing the street could be cited.

“People will usually just walk across at any part of the streets, and they don’t wait for the crosswalk,” Kelly Brower, a Cornelius resident, told WCNC Charlotte's Jesse Pierre, who visited Davidson Monday.

Town and community leaders have been working on initiatives to make the town safer for walkers, bikers and drivers.

“What used to be maybe safe to do four or five years ago, now it's become much more difficult,” Kimber Davidson, the police chief of the town with whom he shares a name, explained. “So, we're trying to encourage through voluntary compliance, the use of the crosswalks.”

Town Manager Jamie Justice supports this initiative.

"We want everyone to be safe. There is so much activity in these pedestrian safety zones," Justice said. "We ask that everyone use the approved crosswalks to avoid any more pedestrian injuries or fatalities."

Town leaders said they adopted the "improper road crossing ordinance" after three incidents where people were hit and killed in recent years.

Over the last month, Davidson police officers have been educating people about the new rule.

“We started with just oral warnings to those that were making crosses and identified why they were being stopped by the police,” Chief Davidson explained.

“I have seen the police efforts that have talked to people as they are walking across the streets," Brower said during their visit Monday. "I am guilty of it and they brought it to my attention."

A friendly owl sticker can be seen at busy intersections such as the one on Main Street. It serves as a reminder to follow the rules of the road, use the crosswalk, and to stop, look and wait until you get the right of way to go.

“We want people to make eye contact with the vehicle before they get into the crosswalk,” Chief Davidson said. “And make sure it's safe to cross when they do cross.”

The sign also has a reminder for bikers to walk their wheels. This means riders will need to dismount their bikes and walk them across the street.

“I think all of the flags, the signs, the buttons, the crosswalk are all very important so people know when they can safely cross,” Tara Keith, a Huntersville resident, said.

The town also has designated pedestrian safety zones. There are flashing lights with crosswalks and crossing signage. An additional crosswalk was installed on Main Street, which includes the HAWK system or the High-Intensity Activated CrossWalK device. These special traffic signals are triggered by those looking to cross the street.

“This was all an integrated plan that we're using here in Davidson to encourage proper use of the crosswalks,” Chief Davidson said. “And to ensure to the maximum extent we can get to that vision zero goal, which is zero injuries and zero fatalities.”

Those who don't follow the rules may have to pay a $30 fine.

“I think it is a little steep,” Brower expressed, who thought first-time offenders should continue to receive verbal warnings.

Keith agreed with the new rules.

“I think if there is anything to keep people doing the safest thing, then I don’t think it is too high,” Keith said.

The town hopes the safety campaign will help prevent future tragedies.

“I support it,” Jennifer Boyce, another Huntersville resident, said. “I agree with it. Whatever you have to do to keep families safe.”

Initially, enforcement will concentrate on two of the town’s most high-volume vehicular and pedestrian areas, including an area directly impacted by past pedestrian fatalities along Main Street.